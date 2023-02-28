Greenville woman killed during shooting at Ohio gas station

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was recently killed during a shooting at a gas station in Ohio.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. at a Shell Gas Station at State Route 61 and Interstate 71.

According to deputies, the suspect, Keith Moser of Columbus, Ohio, initially tried to allegedly steal a car near the intersection before someone fired shots at the vehicle.

Following this initial incident, Moser reportedly went to the Shell Gas Station and tried to steal a minivan that was pumping gas. Deputies said more gunshots were fired during this altercation, and a woman nearby was struck. Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office identified her as Meagan Kennedy Stanford of Greenville, South Carolina.

Deputies said Moser then fired a U-Haul van, but a man inside the U-Haul van returned fire and hit him. Deputies added that Moser passed away at the scene.

Deputies stated that they are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials relaese new details.

