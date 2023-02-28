Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Garrett was driving along East Church Road when deputies attempted to pull his vehicle over. Deputies said Garrett took off and deputies followed safely behind.

They later found him running into a field leading to the creek holding a handgun and a backpack full of narcotics that included 30 grams of methamphetamine, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine second offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, traffic/reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

