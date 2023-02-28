Man expecting to meet child for sexual encounter arrested, police say

Thomas Durrell Adams
Thomas Durrell Adams(Laurens Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers arrested an unknown felon who was praying on minors after he thought he was meeting a child for the purpose of a sexual encounter.

According to police, detectives arranged for a suspect to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old child for the purpose of a sexual encounter on Monday, Feb. 27.

At the meeting location, officers said detectives attempted to arrest the suspect, Thomas Durrell Adams, but he fled in his vehicle leading to a high-speed chase through Laurens. To stop Adams, officers deployed stop sticks and his vehicle became disabled and collided with another.

Police said no injuries were reported to the third party in this incident and Adams was extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

Officers said at the time, Adams was an unknown violent felon that was praying on the youth.

However, after searching his vehicle, deputies found the following items:

  • $18,000 of counterfeit merchandise
  • A 9mm semi-auto pistol
  • A 12-gauge shotgun
  • An AR-15 style rifle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition (including .556 armor piercing rounds)
  • About $14,000 in cash
Laurens police find $18,000 of counterfeit merchandise in a Thomas Durrell Adams' vehicle on Monday, February 27, 2023.(Laurens Police Department)

He was also charged with the following:

  • Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
  • Criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree
  • Solicitation of a minor for sex
  • Failure to stop for blue lights
  • Distribution of counterfeit goods/merchandise

