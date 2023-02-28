Man from NC loses control of car, crashes in Greenville Co., coroner says

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 22-year-old man was killed in a crash late Monday night after he lost control.

The coroner said Luke Garrett Alexander, of Zirconia, North Carolina, was speeding on Highway 25 when he lost control oh his car and hit a concrete barrier wall. The car then rolled over multiple times, killing Alexander.

The coroner mentioned Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died of blunt force head trauma.

This case is actively being investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

