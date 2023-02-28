Road near downtown Greenville to close Monday for maintenance work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that a section of S Academy Street will be closed on March 6 for maintenance work.

Officers said the section of S Academy Street between Wardlaw Street and North Markley Street will close from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They added that this closing will allow Norfolk-Southern to perform maintenance and replace their rail crossing.

According to officers, detour signs will guide traffic around the closure. Drivers are asked to prepare and reduce speeds while traveling through the detour.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.