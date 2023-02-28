SCHP: 85-year-old dies in hospital days after crashing in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said an 85-year-old died in the hospital almost a week after getting into a crash in Anderson County.

Troopers said on Feb. 22, the victim was a passenger in a car when the 77-year-old driver tried to enter onto Pigsah Road from a private driveway and lost control. The car crossed over Pigsah Road, went off the roadway and hit a tree.

According to Highway Patrol, both people were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, the passenger passed away on Feb. 24 around 9 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

