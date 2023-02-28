Two charged after shots fired into occupied car in Laurens

Ottissa Ligon (Left), Kion Ligon (Right)
Ottissa Ligon (Left), Kion Ligon (Right)(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens City Police Department announced that two people were recently charged following a shooting on Sunday.

Officers said they responded to Independence Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived they determined that the suspect had shot into a car with people inside during an altercation.

According to officers, the suspects, Kion Osha Ligon and Ottissa Dequonce Ligon, were taken into custody. They both were charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

