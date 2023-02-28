USGS: Midlands hit with earthquake early Tuesday morning

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina early Tuesday morning.

The 1.3 quake hit the area around 5:19 a.m. and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS.

USGS said the earthquake was 4.5 miles of Elgin and 21.3 miles of Columbia, SC.

MORE NEWS: ‘Yankee Tax’: SC lawmakers debating extra fee for newcomers

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh resumes at 9:30 a.m.
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Line of storms moves through Friday
Tornado Warnings for Oconee, Pickens and Anderson County expire
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail

Latest News

FOX Carolina Surprise Squad: Pickens Co. Humane Society gets needed supplies
FOX Carolina Surprise Squad: Pickens Co. Humane Society gets needed supplies
Deadly crash
Man from NC loses control of car, crashes in Greenville Co., coroner says
‘Yankee Tax’: SC lawmakers debating extra fee for newcomers
‘Yankee Tax’: SC lawmakers debating extra fee for newcomers
What's new? 2/28
What's new? 2/28
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh resumes at 9:30 a.m.