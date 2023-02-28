What is hospice? Explaining end-of-life care former President Jimmy Carter and over one million Americans choose

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. The Carter Center says Carter has entered home hospice care, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The foundation created by the 98-year-old former president says that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention." (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(John Amis | AP)
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former United States President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.

At 98 years old, Carter is the longest living president.

Over one million families face the difficult decision every year, opting for hospice care ti ensure loved ones are happy and comfortable during their final days.

Dianne Selman cherishes memories of her younger brother, Tracy.

“He was happy just with what he had and everybody loved him and had the most beautiful smile,” Selman said.

A long-time volunteer at Hospice of the Upstate, she was prepared when her brother was admitted to the hospital in November.

“He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and it had spread,” Selman said, “He was also diagnosed with COPD and it was inoperable.”

Tracy Owen’s family moved him to hospice care at home.

“It scared him at first but everybody is so willing to make you feel comfortable and he was very blessed to have hospice care at his end of life,” Selman said.

Hospice of the Upstate cares for more than 1,000 terminally ill patients and their families each year.

The non-profit, located in Anderson, accepts patients even if they can’t pay.

“Our mission is to truly serve that underserved population, all hospice patients, regardless of their diagnosis, and provide extensive bereavement support,” President and CEO of Hospice of the Upstate, Anne Miller, said.

Miller said the organization provided more than $100,000 of care to low-income and uninsured patients last year.

With more than 100 hospice organizations in South Carolina, the service allows patients to live more comfortably.

“They will see a nurse, a doctor, or a certified nursing assistant to help with personal care. They receive medication, supplies, a hospital bed, walker and wheelchair,” Miller said, “Our services are tailored to the stage of the disease progression of the patient.”

It’s a benefit and a blessing for Tracy’s family.

“They take care of every need that you have,” Selman said.

Find out more about Hospice of the Upstate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh to resume Tuesday 9:30 a.m.
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers

Latest News

Update: What’s the status of the Unity Park affordable housing projects?
Update: What’s the status of the Unity Park affordable housing projects?
Update: What’s the status of the Unity Park affordable housing projects?
Update: What’s the status of the Unity Park affordable housing projects?
Ottissa Ligon (Left), Kion Ligon (Right)
Two charged after shots fired into occupied car in Laurens
Fentanyl seized in Rutherford County
3 charged after deputies seize nearly 350 fentanyl pills in Rutherford Co.