‘Yankee Tax’: SC lawmakers debating extra fee for newcomers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new tax proposal could cost people moving to South Carolina from out-of-state more money to drive on South Carolina roads. Lawmakers are calling it the “Yankee Tax”.

The proposed Yankee Tax will increase the money you pay for a South Carolina drivers license and vehicle registration.

South Carolina Republican Senator Stephen Goldfinch proposed the bill which would require new residents to pay up to $500 to move to the state. This is two one-time fees: $250 for a new license and $250 for vehicle registrations.

Vehicle registrations were already $250 but a South Carolina drivers license is only $15, according to the South Carolina DMV.

Officials said the extra money raised would go towards state infrastructure like roads, bridges and community spaces.

Senator Goldfinches office said the extra money would not put people off from moving here because of the state’s lower income taxes.

As of right now, the bill for the Yankee Tax has cleared the senate committee and will go to the senate floor for debate. If passed, counties will vote on it during the general elections in 2024.

MORE NEWS: Improvements could be coming to Duncan Park in Spartanburg

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.