85-year-old Upstate woman dies days after crash in Easley

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a woman passed away last week after being injured during a crash on February 22, 2023.

Officials said the crash happened along Pisgah Road and Old Greenville Highway at around 7:00 p.m.

According to officials, the woman was a passenger in a car that ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital following the crash. However, she passed away at 9:30 p.m. on February 24, 2023. The Coroner’s Office identified her as Mildred Laplace, an 85-year-old from Anderson.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

