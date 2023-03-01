Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg

Investigation underway after human remains found near Haynes Street in Spartanburg.
Investigation underway after human remains found near Haynes Street in Spartanburg.(Spartanburg PD)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found beside railroad tracks in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said officers received an anonymous tip Wednesday morning about skeletal remains in a wooded area near the 700 block of Haynes Street. Officers responded to the location around 8 a.m. and found the remains adjacent to the railroad tracks.

Police and the Spartanburg County coroner are on scene investigating. Officers said the incident is being treated with “extreme care,” but it is too early to determine if the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

