Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found beside railroad tracks in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said officers received an anonymous tip Wednesday morning about skeletal remains in a wooded area near the 700 block of Haynes Street. Officers responded to the location around 8 a.m. and found the remains adjacent to the railroad tracks.

Investigation underway after human remains found near Haynes Street in Spartanburg. (Spartanburg PD)

Police and the Spartanburg County coroner are on scene investigating. Officers said the incident is being treated with “extreme care,” but it is too early to determine if the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.