Suspect shoots himself, victim in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a plant in Gaffney.

According to Sheriff Mueller said the shooting took place at Timken plant located at 100 Timken Road. The suspect shot one person and then shot himself.

The sheriff said both people were taken to the hospital.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said there is no active threat to the plant staff or to the community.

This is an active investigation.

