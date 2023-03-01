DISPATCH: Suspect arrested following break-in at furniture store

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said a suspect is in custody following a break-in at a furniture store.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 9:56 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Deputies arrived on scene and the suspect was arrested.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

