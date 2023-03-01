Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in south Asheville on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near Hendersonville Road at around 7 a.m.

Officers said the driver, 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Lindsey, was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon traveling south on Hendersonville Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a power pole and traveled through nearby residential yards.

Police said Lindsey passed away at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, call police at 828-252-1110.

