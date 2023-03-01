Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Asheville

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in south Asheville on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near Hendersonville Road at around 7 a.m.

Officers said the driver, 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Lindsey, was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon traveling south on Hendersonville Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a power pole and traveled through nearby residential yards.

Police said Lindsey passed away at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial prosecutor gives closing arguments
Shooting at Anderson County Plant
Anderson manufacturing plant to close before anniversary of deadly shooting
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
What are the charges facing Jalen Carter?
RAW: Murdaugh prosecution closing arguments - Part 2
Tarah Robbins
Woman arrested after man found dead inside Mauldin home
Truett Gregory Brock, 18, and Julian Tristen Mackenzi Garren, 23
Teen arrested, man wanted following break-in, shots fired in Oconee Co.