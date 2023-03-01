Greenville County Animal Care operating on ‘emergency intake only’

Greenville County Animal Care operating on emergency intake only
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care said the shelter will be operating on an emergency intake only basis until Sunday.

According to the shelter, the reason for this status is due to a national outbreak of canine respiratory illness that has now been detected in the Upstate.

The shelter said, “Keeping dogs out of the shelter will aid in preventing spread while allowing our medical staff to address the situation.”

The shelter can only intake true emergency situations that involve dogs acting aggressively that are a risk to the public or dogs who require emergency medical attention. Healthy, friendly strays should not be brought to the shelter during this time.

This will allow the shelter to continue to operate while still providing its normal adoption, foster and health related activities.

