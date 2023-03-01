Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in New York City to accept the Robert...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in New York City to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare.”

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

Disclosures Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father, and his brother, Prince William.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

In September 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

The money “fully covered” the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

