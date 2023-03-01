Historic renovation at Mill in Fountain Inn to include brewery, restaurants, greenspace

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over the past two years the city of Fountain Inn has had at least two dozen groundbreaking’s and ribbon-cutting’s, and the latest one is happening at a spot which hasn’t had visitors in years.

At the site of the Ellison Flour Mill, things are coming together, such as a brewery, several restaurants and a greenspace.

Developers and co-owners, Bryan Beal and Nate Tomforde, gathered for the groundbreaking on Tuesday, February 28. They say they were drawn to the historic location for the opportunity to take something old and make it new again.

Ceremonial groundbreaking at Mill at Fountain Inn on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Fox Carolina News)

“This land is on the historical register of South Carolina so it’s a historical landmark so everything we do is going to have to adhere to those standards,” said Beal.

There are three existing buildings on the site, which previously served as a flour mill, auction house and vehicle repair shop. The developers plan to restore all three while preserving the buildings’ history and repurposing as much of the original material as possible.

The former three-story mill building will house a new brewery concept from Tomforde, who also owns Southernside Brewing Co. and Double Stamp Brewing.

“There’s not kind of a local gathering spot here and so being able to put that together with an old historic building, it’s just a special thing,” said Tomforde. “Our city council and I have a vision of making downtown Fountain Inn one of the best small downtown’s in the Upstate.”

The brewing equipment will be installed on the ground level, along with cold storage, a bar area and seating on the main level. The second floor will be used for additional seating and special events. The bar will feature about 15 taps, with a wide selection of house-brewed beers, as well as wine and cocktails.

The middle building will be a common area with indoor seating and access to the outdoor greenspace, which will include even more seating and an outdoor screen for movies, sporting events and live music.

The mill equipment will be refurbished and put on display at the front of the building, to pay tribute to Fountain Inn’s textile history.

Community members are also excited about this site being restored as an entertainment area.

“And we are super excited to see such a great venue come here. It’s going to be awesome,” said Stacy Jacobs. “Sometime this spring will be able to start construction this spring, and we can hopefully be open between now and the end of the year.”

The former repair shop building, on the far side of the property, will become a food hall with multiple local restaurant tenants, which are yet to be announced.

“It is an honor to bring this community gathering space to downtown Fountain Inn,” says Beal in a release. “We are incredibly grateful to the City, the Chamber, and all of the local leaders who are helping make it possible. We are thankful for the support and partnerships that got us to this point. We can’t wait to see our vision for The Mill at Fountain Inn come to life.”

The brewery will likely be the first to open, with the full development projected to open by early 2024.

