Inman revitalizing downtown with assistance from state program

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The small town of Inman is ready to grow. City officials want your input on what could improve downtown. Inman’s main street has seen a big boom over the years and it’s looking to keep it going.

“It reminds me of when I was young, going downtown with my grandparents,” said Christine Green, about downtown Inman.

Inman’s downtown is quaint and mostly quiet with the exception of cars passing by. Green’s consignment store, New To You, is a work in progress. Two weeks ago, she finalized the deal to become the new owner. And even though it’s not open yet, it’s seen a steady flow of people wanting to shop.

“I could have been open. Everyday people have tried and tried to get in here” said Green. “I think [there’s] a lot of exciting things to come.”

The city of Inman already fulfilled 70 to 80 percent of the downtown master plan created in 2021.

“We have experienced extensive growth in the last couple of years, and we anticipate that to continue. There’s a lot of factors that are aligning in our favor” said April Williams, the City Planning Director.

They’re now looking ahead for what’s next, like historic preservation.

“A lot of our business owners have worked really hard to maintain the structure and the integrity of these buildings,” said Williams.

Revitalizing this downtown isn’t a task the city will be completing alone. They’ll also have help from Main Street South Carolina.

“Our job is to provide guidance and support to the local programs as they build their own programs to support downtown revitalization” said Jenny Boulware, the State Coordinator for Main Street South Carolina.

Under the three-year program, Main Street coordinators will help city leaders make downtown even more desirable. They’re looking at what’s missing and asking residents what they’d like to see change. The goal is to have 100% occupancy downtown within the next year and half.

“We’re kind of ahead of the curve, and we have a great momentum going,” said Williams.

If you live in Inman and want to learn more there will be another meeting on Wednesday March, 1st. It will be a town hall presentation from the Main Street South Carolina officials. It’ll take place at 5:30pm at 10 S Main Street.

