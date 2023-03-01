More than 14 pounds of drugs found in largest drug bust in Rutherford Co. history, deputies say

Gray received a $1 million bond
Rutherford County deputies arrested Tahayran Shieen Gray after they found more than 14 pounds...
Rutherford County deputies arrested Tahayran Shieen Gray after they found more than 14 pounds of drugs in his home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies found more than 14 pounds of drugs in one of the largest drug busts in the county’s history.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a search at a home on Southers Road on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Deputies said the search was conducted following an investigation on Tahayran Shieen Gray for distributing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

During the search, deputies found the following items:

  • 6 pounds of pressed fentanyl pills
  • 188.14 grams of cocaine
  • 8.9 pounds of marijuana
  • 13.93 grams MDMA also known as Ecstasy
  • 216 dosage units of Oxycodone
  • 6 dosage units of suboxone
  • Two 9 mm handguns
  • $2,734.68 in cash

Gray received a $1 million bond and was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking opium or heroin
  • Two counts of possession of firearm by felon
  • Trafficking Sch. I. controlled substance
  • Trafficking Sch. II. controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver Sch. III
  • Maintain dwelling for controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

