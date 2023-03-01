More than 14 pounds of drugs found in largest drug bust in Rutherford Co. history, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies found more than 14 pounds of drugs in one of the largest drug busts in the county’s history.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a search at a home on Southers Road on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Deputies said the search was conducted following an investigation on Tahayran Shieen Gray for distributing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

During the search, deputies found the following items:

6 pounds of pressed fentanyl pills

188.14 grams of cocaine

8.9 pounds of marijuana

13.93 grams MDMA also known as Ecstasy

216 dosage units of Oxycodone

6 dosage units of suboxone

Two 9 mm handguns

$2,734.68 in cash

Gray received a $1 million bond and was charged with the following:

Trafficking opium or heroin

Two counts of possession of firearm by felon

Trafficking Sch. I. controlled substance

Trafficking Sch. II. controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Sch. III

Maintain dwelling for controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.