Murdaugh prosecutors close on Day 27: ‘Don’t let him fool you too’

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On the 27th day of a double murder trial that was initially only expected to take half that time, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters delivered his closing arguments about the charges facing disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.

For three hours, Waters argued that Murdaugh is a “family annihilator” who has easily and convincingly lied to everyone in his life.

“(Alex) has fooled everyone,” Waters said. “Everyone who thought they were close to him... He’s fooled them all. And he fooled Maggie and Paul too, and they paid for it with their lives. Don’t let him fool you too.”

From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo. (FOX Carolina News)

He said Murdaugh had a “storm” of problems that were converging at the time of the double murders. His father was hospitalized and the prognosis was poor. A hearing was scheduled for Murdaugh’s youngest son Paul, who was accused of boating under the influence in a deadly crash. Waters said a colleague confronted Murdaugh on the morning of the murders, demanding answers about missing law firm fees totaling $792,000.

“The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him,” Waters said. “All on that day.”

He argued that Murdaugh killed Paul in the feed room with two shotgun blasts before turning on his wife Maggie, who was running to their son’s aid.

“She was running to her baby,” he said. “Heard that shot and was running to her baby.”

Media was allowed to view the kennels at Moselle during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

He said he believes Murdaugh picked up a .300 Blackout rifle and fatally shot her five times, before cleaning himself off with a hose.

When Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense, Waters pressed him about what he was doing between 9:02 p.m. and 9:04 p.m. when his phone logged 283 steps on the night of the murders. At the same time, he placed multiple calls to Maggie’s phone and to his brother Randy. Murdaugh testified that he left the kennels before the shootings, took a brief nap and was getting ready to go visit his ailing mother at her Almeda home, but couldn’t recall specifics about the sudden increase in movement.

“This man is trying to sell you on an idea that he was at the kennels, that he jetted back, that he went inside so quickly - and quickly dozed off in the shortest nap in the history of the South,” Waters said.

He stressed to the jury that Murdaugh had a “photographic memory” for many details in the case but couldn’t account for those 4 minutes.

“Is the lawyer, the prosecutor, manufacturing his alibi?” Waters asked, claiming a seasoned lawyer like Murdaugh knew how to ‘compress the timeline’. “That’s why he’s doing all that right then and there.”

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool (Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)

He also pointed out numerous times throughout closing arguments that Murdaugh admitted to lying while on the witness stand - and went as far as to say he believes Murdaugh committed perjury. Murdaugh testified that the former sheriff for Hampton County, T.C. Smalls, gave him permission to install blue lights in a law firm SUV. When Smalls testified, he said he had never heard anything like that in his nearly four decades in law enforcement.

“He told you three times, effortlessly got up there, pivoted, and lied,” Waters said to the jury. “He looked y’all in the eyes and told you that.”

Murdaugh has admitted he lied to investigators, family and friends about being at the Moselle kennels minutes before Maggie and Paul were killed. He cited drug-fueled paranoia and a distrust of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as the reasons for the lies. Waters asked the jury to consider why a father would hold back information in the investigation into his son’s homicide.

“Why would he lie about that, ladies and gentlemen?” Waters asked. “Why would he even think to lie about that if he was an innocent man... Even if you give him the benefit of the doubt, his story doesn’t make sense.”

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of rural Colleton County on June 7. (Provided)

At the end of his closing arguments, Waters drew the focus back to the two victims and urged the jury to vindicate them. He pointed out that when Murdaugh was on the stand, he never said he wished he had stayed at the kennels longer to protect his wife and son.

“A lot of witnesses have testified over the last six weeks but there’s a couple that never get to testify,” Waters said. “We couldn’t bring you an eyewitness because they were murdered. But common sense and human nature can speak on behalf of Maggie and Paul.

“Look at this in its totality. They deserve a voice.”

Murdaugh’s defense team will deliver closing arguments when court resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Below is the full blog of Wednesday’s closing arguments:

