Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Testimony wrapped up on Day 26 of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Attorneys initially estimated the trial would be done by Feb. 10.

The state called six rebuttal witnesses on Tuesday to reply to issues raised by witnesses for Murdaugh’s defense.

LAW PARTNERS TESTIFY

Two of Murdaugh’s former law partners returned to the stand for the rebuttal.

Mark Ball, who considered Murdaugh a close friend and went to Moselle on the night of the murders, testified about inconsistencies with Murdaugh’s story. Ball said Murdaugh first told him he checked Maggie first and then Paul when he arrived on the scene and found their bodies, but the second time he recounted it he said he checked Paul first.

He said Murdaugh never expressed any distrust of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and it always appeared he had a good relationship with law enforcement. Murdaugh’s defense has cited distrust as one of the reasons he lied to investigators about being with Maggie and Paul shortly before the murders.

Ronnie Crosby also testified again Tuesday, which led to a heated exchange with the defense in cross-examination.

“I have had anger, extreme anger, at him, Mr. Harpootlian because of what he did,” Crosby said while testifying about Murdaugh stealing millions from their law firm.

Harpootlian asked Crosby how much money he had to pay out of pocket due to Murdaugh’s crimes. He couldn’t give an exact figure and said he took “high offense” to what he felt like Harpootlian was implying about his motives in testifying.

“I’m not concerned about your high offense,” Harpootlian shouted. “Are you angry at him for stealing your money?”

Crosby said he did not have any feelings about Murdaugh anymore - which is something he had to work to achieve by setting aside his anger.

“I came to the scene of these murders to support my partner,” Crosby said. “I was there. I’ve seen things that haven’t been talked about in this courtroom. I was there. I love Paul very much. I thought I knew who Alex was. I did not.”

Alex Murdaugh's former law partner Ronnie Crosby took the stand again as a rebuttal witness for the state.

STATE’S INVESTIGATORS RESPOND

Dr. Ellen Riemer, a pathologist with the Medical University of South Carolina, returned to the stand to discuss Maggie and Paul’s autopsies. In court, the reliability of skin tags in determining the direction of the bullet came up and Dr. Riemer said they are not always reliable.

The defense testified that they believe the gunshot wound to Paul’s head was a contact wound, but Dr. Riemer disagreed. She said a contact shotgun wound to the head would have caused more significant damage to Paul’s face.

“He would have not even had a face left,” said Dr. Riemer.

The defense began to question why Dr. Reimer did not perform certain tasks on Paul during his autopsy such as shave his head and take X-rays. She said she did not take X-rays of Paul’s brain because she did not feel it was necessary.

“I guess hindsight is always 20/20,” said Dr. Reimer.

Harpootlian said she didn’t do it because she had already reached her conclusion. He also asked her why she did not shave Paul’s head She said she felt was something was not needed.

“It wasn’t necessary for me to shave an exit wound,” Dr. Reimer said.

Dr. Reimer said she did not do further examination to rule out a contact wound on Paul’s head because she is confident it is an exit wound. When Harpootlian asked her if she had ever seen a contact wound that was not a suicide she said she does not remember.

T.C. Smalls, the former sheriff for Hampton County, was called to the stand as the next rebuttal witness. He retired on December 31, 2022.

Waters asked Smalls if Murdaugh ever had a conversation with him about installing blue lights in a vehicle, because Murdaugh testified he got permission. Smalls said he has never had a conversation like that in his 39 years in law enforcement.

He also testified that Murdaugh never had a conversation with him about threats following the boat crash.

The defense also questioned him about the blue lights. Griffin asked whether Anthony Russell, the captain under Smalls who replaced him as sheriff, ever gave Murdaugh permission. Smalls said he does not know.

“I never had any knowledge that he had blue lights in his vehicle,” said Smalls.

Sgt. Paul McManigal with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and an expert in cellphone forensics, testified about Murdaugh’s phone records, which he redacted.

McManigal testified that Maggie had IOS 14.6 on her phone and he performed many tests with a similar phone, throwing it like a frisbee and dropping it. He said the screen would turn on when it was thrown sometimes.

The defense asked McManigal if he recorded any of his experiments and he replied he did not. The defense wanted his testimony thrown out because he is not an expert in physics, only in phone data extraction.

“I understand how cell phones operate more than most people,” said McManigal.

The judge overruled the defense, allowing his testimony.

Dr. Kenny Kinsey, a forensic expert, testified about the bullet angle and possible height of the shooter.

Dr. Kinsey said he believes Sutton’s testimony about the shooter being five feet two inches tall is a “flawed opinion.” He said that he can show the shooter could have been as tall as seven feet four inches.

Wilson asks if Kinsey could exclude a six feet four inches tall suspect like Murdaugh. Kinsey said “absolutely not.”

Kinsey said he has seen several dozen contact shotgun wounds, including a man who killed himself in front of him. He said in these cases it looks like the forehead and facial features “went away,” which he called a kind way of putting it.

Court is expected to resume around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after the jury has a chance to view the kennels at Moselle. Both sides will give closing arguments.

Read the full blog from Tuesday’s testimony:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.