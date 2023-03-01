NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial closing arguments begin soon
Shooting at Anderson County Plant
Anderson manufacturing plant to close before anniversary of deadly shooting
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh trial, Day 25: Defense rests case, jury to visit Moselle
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman facing charges in connection to deadly crash
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments expected for Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat