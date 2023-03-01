NCDOT: Road back open after ‘large landslide’ in Polk County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said a road in Polk County is back open after a large landslide shut it down Wednesday morning.

According to NCDOT, the landslide is located on Howard Gap Road near Indian Mountain Road west of Columbus and north of Tryon. The road is closed in both directions.

Officials said at the time, expected impact of traffic was low.

As of 7 a.m., the road is back open.

