NCDOT: Road back open after ‘large landslide’ in Polk County

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said a road in Polk County is back open after a large landslide shut it down Wednesday morning.

According to NCDOT, the landslide is located on Howard Gap Road near Indian Mountain Road west of Columbus and north of Tryon. The road is closed in both directions.

Officials said at the time, expected impact of traffic was low.

As of 7 a.m., the road is back open.

