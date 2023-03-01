Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person near Taggart Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to Taggart Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Sadly, he passed away from his injuries.

The Greenwood Police Department is still investigating this incident. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.