Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greenwood

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person near Taggart Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to Taggart Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Sadly, he passed away from his injuries.

The Greenwood Police Department is still investigating this incident. We will update this story as officials release new details.

