Police searching for man in connection to Friday night shooting, wanted for attempted murder

Tynavi Fuller
Tynavi Fuller(Greenwood Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Seaboard Avenue.

Police said warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime have been issued for Tynavi Fuller.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

