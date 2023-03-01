Police searching for man in connection to Friday night shooting, wanted for attempted murder
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Friday night.
According to police, the shooting happened on Seaboard Avenue.
Police said warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime have been issued for Tynavi Fuller.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.
