Rain and storms ahead, FIRST ALERT Weather Days Thursday and Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rain and storms, potentially severe, lead to First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday.

Cloudier, but still nice today

Heavy rain possible Thursday, storms push in Friday

First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday

Today will be the calm before we head into more active weather for the end of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will allow some sunny breaks from time to time, but clouds or not, we will hang on to the unseasonably warm air. Highs will climb well into the 70s regionwide this afternoon, with plenty of time to get out and enjoy it before the rain returns this evening.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday (WHNS)

Scattered showers will arrive in the westernmost portions of North Carolina and northeastern Georgia around midnight tonight, with lighter showers spilling toward Greenville and Spartanburg around that time. From there, much of the showers will come to a brief end upstate while steady and heavier rain breaks out across the mountains into the early part of the Thursday morning commute. While the chance is low, there may be just enough leftover energy when the overnight showers arrive in the western mountains to support a few thunderstorms, an possibly an isolated tornado or some damaging winds. Lows overnight will remain mild around 60 degrees.

Storm Threats, Thursday (WHNS)

Rain will continue at its heaviest through mid-morning Thursday, followed up by continued intermittent showers for the remainder of the day. Some heavier downpours will remain possible, but much of the rain beyond Thursday morning will trend on the lighter side. Expect slick travel regardless, including the evening commute. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Storm Threats, Friday Afternoon (WHNS)

Friday will be the day of greater concern. A potent cold front sweeping across the Gulf Coast states will head our way Friday afternoon, bringing with it a round of thunderstorms. It is likely that some of the storms will be severe, with the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Isolated showers in the morning will give way to the storms between 1:00-6:00 PM, which puts afternoon and evening travel at risk. Make sure to stay weather aware, and be ready to head for shelter when storms head your way!

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Sunshine will return with slightly cooler temperatures on tap for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature mostly sunny skies, with highs returning to the upper 50s and 60s.

