SCHP: One person dead, driver and 3-year-old injured in crash in Greer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and two people were injured in a Greenville County crash early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, around 2:17 a.m., three people were in a car heading west on Gum Springs Road when the car crossed over the center of the road, went off the right side and hit a tree.

Highway Patrol said the driver and three-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. A second passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the passenger.

Stay tuned for more infromation.

