Teen arrested, man wanted following break-in, shots fired in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested and a man is on the run following a break-in where shots were fired on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on White Pine Drive on Tuesday morning in regards to a reported break-in, in which doors were damaged and gunshots were fired inside.

Once on scene, deputies discovered multiple gunshots to the bathroom door and a handgun was found at the scene. Deputies also learned a man was hurt, but that man was not found at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said the man was later found suffering from minor injuries.

Deputies said two women, who were household members of the suspects, were also on scene during the incident along with two children.

Based on evidence, it was determined that 23-year-old Julian Tristin Mackenzi Garren and 18-year-old Truett Gregory Brock caused damage to multiple doors.

Deputies arrested Brock at around 11:27 p.m. and took him to the Detention Center on domestic violence first-degree, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to property charges.

Deputies are still looking for Garren who is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, domestic violence second degree and malicious injury to property.

If anyone has information regarding Garren’s whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.