USC sweeps SEC’s 2023 women’s postseason awards

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina took home several awards in the Southeastern Conference’s (SEC) 2023 women’s postseason awards Tuesday.

USC’s Aliyah Boston was named Player of the Year as well as Defensive Plater of the Year. This is Boston’s fourth straight Defensive Player of the Year award and second Player of the Year honor. Sher was also named Freshman of the Year in 2020.

Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley was named Coach of the Year for the sixth time.

The SEC also named USC’s Kamilla Cardoso as Sixth Woman of the Year.

All honors were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches.

A full listing of the awards can be found at the link here.

