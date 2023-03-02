18-year-old arrested on 13 child sex crimes in Spartanburg, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Wednesday for a criminal sexual conduct investigation that involved five protentional minors.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Special Victims Unit arrested 18-year-old Zyran Izae Stroble from an investigation that began on Aug. 19, 2022.

Deputies said there initially were five potential minor victims identified but after speaking with the victims and their parents, only four were willing to be referred for forensic interviews at the Spartanburg Children’s Advocacy Center. Of the four that were interviewed, two juveniles made credible disclosures of sexual acts against them.

During the investigation, deputies said Stroble surrendered his cell phone, and a search warrant for it was executed. A forensic analysis of the phone revealed countless images and a video of child pornography, and many appeared to be juveniles as young as 5-7 years of age.

The lead investigator presented the findings of his investigation to a magistrate judge who approved the following 13 warrants on Stroble:

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree

Attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree

Attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree

10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree

The Sheriff’s Office said Stroble is currently being incarcerated at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. By law, he will have to appear before a circuit court judge for bond arraignment on the completed first degree charge, and his bond was denied on his other charges.

Deputies mentioned Stroble had another phone on him at the time of his arrest, and a search warrant will be executed on it as well. The lead investigator also feels the potential for other victims is a strong possibility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ben Johnson at 864-503-4607 or email him at rbjohnson@spartanburgcounty.org.

