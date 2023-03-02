18-year-old arrested on 13 child sex crimes in Spartanburg, deputies say

Zyran Izae Stroble
Zyran Izae Stroble(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Wednesday for a criminal sexual conduct investigation that involved five protentional minors.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Special Victims Unit arrested 18-year-old Zyran Izae Stroble from an investigation that began on Aug. 19, 2022.

Deputies said there initially were five potential minor victims identified but after speaking with the victims and their parents, only four were willing to be referred for forensic interviews at the Spartanburg Children’s Advocacy Center. Of the four that were interviewed, two juveniles made credible disclosures of sexual acts against them.

During the investigation, deputies said Stroble surrendered his cell phone, and a search warrant for it was executed. A forensic analysis of the phone revealed countless images and a video of child pornography, and many appeared to be juveniles as young as 5-7 years of age.

The lead investigator presented the findings of his investigation to a magistrate judge who approved the following 13 warrants on Stroble:

  • Criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree
  • Attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree
  • Attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree
  • 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree

The Sheriff’s Office said Stroble is currently being incarcerated at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. By law, he will have to appear before a circuit court judge for bond arraignment on the completed first degree charge, and his bond was denied on his other charges.

Deputies mentioned Stroble had another phone on him at the time of his arrest, and a search warrant will be executed on it as well. The lead investigator also feels the potential for other victims is a strong possibility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ben Johnson at 864-503-4607 or email him at rbjohnson@spartanburgcounty.org.

MORE NEWS: Man wanted for attempted murder, assault with beer bottle arrested in TN, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh’s defense gives closing arguments
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One dead, driver and 3-year-old injured during crash in Greer

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh’s defense gives closing arguments
Clemson's Shania Meertens brings the ball up the court during an NCAA women's basketball game...
Hank scores 19, Clemson women beat Pitt in ACC Tournament
Truett Gregory Brock, 18, and Julian Tristen Mackenzi Garren, 23
Man wanted for attempted murder, assault with beer bottle arrested in TN, deputies say
Historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway listed for sale