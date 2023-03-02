Child taped to chair at Columbia school, teacher’s aide facing cruelty charge

Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher’s aide is charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly taped a student’s legs in an elementary school.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Olivia Michelle Murray, 25, was arrested at her home on Wednesday, March, 2nd.

A warrant said Murray was working as a teacher’s aide at Seven Oaks Elementary School 4K. The incident report said she duct-taped a student’s legs to a chair. The warrant also stated the incident happened after the teacher stepped away from the classroom for a few moments, during which Murray taped the child’s legs.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Murray told detectives the student had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.”

The district issued a statement in response to the arrest,

“An employee of School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties was arrested on March 1, 2023, based on her alleged conduct toward a student earlier that day. At School District Five, we work hard to ensure a safe learning environment at our schools and work closely with law enforcement to make safety our top priority.”

“Due to the alleged conduct, the individual is no longer employed with the district, and we are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation, School District Five will have no further comment at this time.”

Murray was granted a $1087 surety bond. A court date was set for March 28th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh’s defense gives closing arguments
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One dead, driver and 3-year-old injured during crash in Greer

Latest News

Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says
RAW: Murdaugh defense closing arguments - Part 1
Road closed due to landslide in Polk County
Road back open after ‘large landslide’ reported in Polk County
A bill advancing at the State House would ban South Carolina cities and counties from enacting...
Impeachment inquiry resolution filed in $3.5 billion state accounting error