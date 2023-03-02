Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville

Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville
Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville(WHNS/Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed robbery in Greenville.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the Hometrust Bank on Pelham Road. The call said a man walked into the bank, presented a gun and demanded money.

Deputies said the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Asheville PD needs help identifying pedestrian killed by drunk driver

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial jury to begin deliberations this afternoon
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One dead, driver and 3-year-old injured during crash in Greer

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial jury to begin deliberations this afternoon
RAW: Murdaugh defense closing arguments - Part 3
RAW: Murdaugh defense closing arguments - Part 2
Asheville PD needs help identifying pedestrian hit by drunk driver
Asheville PD needs help identifying pedestrian killed by drunk driver