Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed robbery in Greenville.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the Hometrust Bank on Pelham Road. The call said a man walked into the bank, presented a gun and demanded money.
Deputies said the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
