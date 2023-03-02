Easley man in custody faces new charges for reported child sexual abuse material

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that an Upstate man is facing charges connected to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said 35-year-old Carl Price of Easley was recently charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree. They added that each of these charges is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment

According to officials, the investigation began when investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that alleged that Price distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Officials stated that Price was arrested for similar charges in 2022 and was already in custody when he received these new charges.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.