Hank scores 19, Clemson women beat Pitt in ACC Tournament

Clemson's Shania Meertens brings the ball up the court during an NCAA women's basketball game...
Clemson's Shania Meertens brings the ball up the court during an NCAA women's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Clemson, SC. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)(Richard Shiro | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hannah Hank scored a career-high 19 points, Daisha Bradford had 15 points, six assists and four steals and 10th-seeded Clemson beat No. 15 seed Pittsburgh 71-53 in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

It was the fourth straight opening-round win for Clemson (17-14), which will attempt to even the season series with No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday.

The Tar Heels won 69-58 on Jan. 29. Hank and Amari Robinson combined for 19 points in the first half to help Clemon lead 33-20.

The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the second quarter as Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until the 1:49 mark.

The Panthers were held to just four points in the second quarter after going 1 of 18 from the field.

MORE NEWS: 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament kicks off in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

