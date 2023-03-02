High School in Rutherford Co. responds to reported threat

School sign and police
School sign and police
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chase High School officials said they investigated a reported threat that circulated on social media Wednesday night.

Officials said on Wednesday night, law enforcement and school officials were made aware of a social media message threatening violence at a school identified as “Cchs.”

According to officials, they are investigating the message’s source. However, they don’t believe it was related to Chase High School. They added that they think the message originated in another state last fall.

Officials stated that no threat was reported to the administration or staff, and no messages of threatened violence were found written on a wall at the school.

As a precaution, the school will have extra law enforcement at the school tomorrow to ensure students are safe.

