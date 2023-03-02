Historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway listed for sale

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley, just west of Greenville, was recently listed for sale as an industrial park.

According to a listing, the sale would include 305 acres and a 100,000 square foot sized building located at Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

Land acquisitions and sales broker Stan Tzouvelekas, who also serves as Greenville Councilmember for District 22, did not include an asking price for the race track. FOX Carolina reached out to Tzouvelekas for comment Thursday morning.

Starting as a dirt track in 1940, the Greenville-Pickens Speedway hosted the first-ever, start to finish, live televised NASCAR race in 1971 after being paved in 1970.

The racetrack also holds events like the Upstate Holiday Lights Show and the Upper SC State fair.

FOX Carolina also reached out to comment from the Greenville-Pickens Speedway for more information in January but we have not yet heard back.

