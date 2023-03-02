Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial jury to begin deliberations this afternoon
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One dead, driver and 3-year-old injured during crash in Greer

Latest News

A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial jury to begin deliberations this afternoon
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
RAW: Murdaugh defense closing arguments - Part 3
Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville
Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville