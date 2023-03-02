Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a lockdown has been lifted following an “unfounded bomb threat” at J.L. Mann High School Thursday morning.
According to district officials, the lockdown was put into place around 10 a.m. The district said the lockdown was lifted shortly after officials determined there was no legitimate threat.
This is all the information we have at this time.
