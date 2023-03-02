Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says

(WDBJ)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a lockdown has been lifted following an “unfounded bomb threat” at J.L. Mann High School Thursday morning.

According to district officials, the lockdown was put into place around 10 a.m. The district said the lockdown was lifted shortly after officials determined there was no legitimate threat.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Impeachment inquiry resolution filed in $3.5 billion state accounting error

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh’s defense gives closing arguments
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One dead, driver and 3-year-old injured during crash in Greer

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh’s defense gives closing arguments
RAW: Murdaugh defense closing arguments - Part 1
Road closed due to landslide in Polk County
Road back open after ‘large landslide’ reported in Polk County
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
Child taped to chair at Columbia school, teacher’s aide facing cruelty charge