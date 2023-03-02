Missing man found dead in Madison Co. following extensive search

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Madison County Officials announced that the body of a missing man was recently found near the Redmon Dam.

Officials said family members confirmed that the body recovered belonged to Phillip Shelton, who went missing after leaving to go fishing with his dog on the French Broad River Saturday, February 18, 2023.

According to officials, crews responded to the area Saturday and found Shelton’s car and dog. They added that they later located his canoe and other items along the riverbank.

After the initial search, personnel from departments in Madison, Buncombe, Cherokee, and Henderson County joined the search efforts.

On February 23, crews narrowed their search to the North Carolina state line to an area above the Marshall Dam.

Officials didn’t release any other information about where Shelton was found. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.