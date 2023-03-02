Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Asheville

Possible vehicle from hit-and-run in Asheville
Possible vehicle from hit-and-run in Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist in critical condition Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to the crash along Grover street at around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

According to officers, the victim was taken to Mission Hospital following the crash, where he remains in critical condition.

Through their investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage of a vehicle they believed could have been involved in the incident. They added that the car was possibly a blue Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about this crash or the vehicle is asked to contact officers with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. People can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Follow coverage of the Murdaugh trial in the FOX Carolina News apps while we wait for a verdict.
VERDICT WATCH: Jury deliberations underway in Murdaugh trial
Human remains found in Spartanburg
Anonymous tip leads investigators to human remains in Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
Murdaugh Trial, Day 26: Testimony gets heated during state’s rebuttal
First Alert - What to Expect
FIRST ALERT Weather Days Today and Friday

Latest News

O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial
Follow coverage of the Murdaugh trial in the FOX Carolina News apps while we wait for a verdict.
VERDICT WATCH: Jury deliberations underway in Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Murdaugh trial, Day 28: Defense says SLED ‘failed miserably’ in murder investigation
RAW: Murdaugh prosecutors respond to closing arguments from defense