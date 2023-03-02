Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist in critical condition Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to the crash along Grover street at around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

According to officers, the victim was taken to Mission Hospital following the crash, where he remains in critical condition.

Through their investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage of a vehicle they believed could have been involved in the incident. They added that the car was possibly a blue Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about this crash or the vehicle is asked to contact officers with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. People can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110.

