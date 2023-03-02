SCHP: Burning tractor trailer causes I-85S to shut down in Cherokee Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a tractor tailer fire that has caused the interstate to shut down in Cherokee County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. on I-85 near mile marker 100 southbound in Blacksburg.

As of 5:22 a.m., all lanes are blocked.

We are not aware of any injuries at this time.

