SCHP: Burning tractor trailer causes I-85S to shut down in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a tractor tailer fire that has caused the interstate to shut down in Cherokee County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. on I-85 near mile marker 100 southbound in Blacksburg.

As of 5:22 a.m., all lanes are blocked.

Burning tractor trailer causes I-85S to shut down in Cherokee Co. (SCDOT)

We are not aware of any injuries at this time.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.