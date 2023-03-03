2-year-old Georgia girl dies after being shot by pellet gun, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 2-year-old girl has died after being shot by a pellet rifle, authorities said.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible cardiac arrest call on Poseyville Road Thursday just after 6 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, first responders met with the caller at Corinth Poseyville Road and Business 27 in Bremen, to take over giving the child CPR.

Emergency crews were told that the child had been shot by a bb gun, officials said.

The victim, later identified as 2-year-old Jaylea Hutchinson, was transported to Tanner Medical Center at Higgins where she died.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams told Atlanta News First that during the initial investigation, it was discovered that the child was shot by a pellet rifle. The sheriff says the child was shot by another juvenile in the home and the incident is believed to be a tragic accidental shooting.

“Please join me in praying for this family,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they deal with the tragic loss of such a young child.

