2-year-old Georgia girl dies after being shot by pellet gun, sheriff says

“Please join me in praying for this family,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams.
2-year-old girl dies after being shot by pellet gun
2-year-old girl dies after being shot by pellet gun(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 2-year-old girl has died after being shot by a pellet rifle, authorities said.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible cardiac arrest call on Poseyville Road Thursday just after 6 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, first responders met with the caller at Corinth Poseyville Road and Business 27 in Bremen, to take over giving the child CPR.

Emergency crews were told that the child had been shot by a bb gun, officials said.

The victim, later identified as 2-year-old Jaylea Hutchinson, was transported to Tanner Medical Center at Higgins where she died.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams told Atlanta News First that during the initial investigation, it was discovered that the child was shot by a pellet rifle. The sheriff says the child was shot by another juvenile in the home and the incident is believed to be a tragic accidental shooting.

“Please join me in praying for this family,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they deal with the tragic loss of such a young child.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh mugshot after conviction WHNS
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Death investigation in Anderson Co.
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas
Generic School Bus
Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
Weekend Outlook
Sunny skies dominate this weekend

Latest News

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
South Carolina punches ticket to SEC Championship game with win over Ole Miss
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas
Fans gathered outside the Hilton Hotel as the Gamecocks women's basketball team board buses...
Fans show support to Gamecocks women's basketball
Storm damage after thunderstorm on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Storm damage in Upstate
Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville
Deputies respond to armed robbery at bank in Greenville