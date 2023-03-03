Damage, outages reported as severe storms move through western Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storm damage and power outages are being reported Friday night as a line of severe storms moves through Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

The entire area is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported a tree and powerline were on a house on O Street in Anderson. A tree down on Highway 123 in Greenville County is reportedly blocking traffic.

Duke Energy reported 5,792 customers without power in Buncombe County.

Multiple trees were down in roadways in Cherokee, North Carolina near the Qualla Boundary. The county was under a Tornado Warning for a portion of the evening.

