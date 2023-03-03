Friday’s Clemson vs. Carolina baseball game moved to later time

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday’s Clemson Tigers versus South Carolina Gamecocks baseball game has moved to a later time.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the March 3 game scheduled for 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

Clemson will face the Gamecocks again on Saturday, March 4 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Sunday, March 5 in Columbia.

