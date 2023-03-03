Gamecocks open SEC tournament against Arkansas

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. South Carolina won 73-63.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball opens play in the 2023 SEC Tournament Friday.

The Gamecocks’ quarterfinal game is set for noon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, facing eighth-seeded Arkansas.

South Carolina leads the overall series 25-18 after winning the last seven meetings with Arkansas. The Gamecocks are 3-2 against the Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament, including wins in the 2020 and 2022 events.

In their Jan. 22 meeting this season, South Carolina blew open an eight-point game with a 28-7 second quarter.

