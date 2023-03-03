Gamecocks open SEC tournament against Arkansas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball opens play in the 2023 SEC Tournament Friday.

The Gamecocks’ quarterfinal game is set for noon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, facing eighth-seeded Arkansas.

South Carolina leads the overall series 25-18 after winning the last seven meetings with Arkansas. The Gamecocks are 3-2 against the Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament, including wins in the 2020 and 2022 events.

In their Jan. 22 meeting this season, South Carolina blew open an eight-point game with a 28-7 second quarter.

