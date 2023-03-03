Great Smoky Mountains National Park asking for volunteers to track tree changes

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking people to participate in their “Adopt-A-Plot” program to track the seasonal changes of trees.

That tracking is called phenology. Members of the public who visit the Smokies are asked to adopt a plotof trees near the roadside at Kanati Fork, Newfound Gap, Kuwohi (Dome Rd.), and other locations in the park.

Those who want to volunteer can attend a virtual orientation session on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those volunteers can then visit their plots to track buds and leaf drops.

“Volunteers will monitor when trees develop buds, leaf out, produce flowers and fruit, and when leaves change color,” officials said.

Data collected by the volunteers will then be used in park-wide research.

Those interested in participating can email Angel Chaffin at grsm_phenology@nps.gov to register for the virtual phenology orientation.

