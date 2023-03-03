Greenville Jewish Film Festival returns March 9

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tickets are now on sale for The Greenville Jewish Film Festival, coming to the Greenville ONE Center March 9, 11 and 12.

Three film screenings are scheduled:

Day One, March 9, will feature “Dead Sea Guardians,” a documentary that follows three adversaries who come together to stave off an environmental disaster.

Day Two, March 11, will feature “Moos,” a comedy about life, love and family

Day Three, March 12, will feature “The 90 Minute War,” a mockumentary about an attempt to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a soccer match.

Single-day and festival passes are available.

