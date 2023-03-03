Judge warns against sharing leaked Murdaugh autopsy photo

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After sentencing Alex Murdaugh to life in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the judge presiding over the case announced that a graphic photo from the trial has been leaked.

On Friday Judge Clifton Newman said parties involved in the case have requested an investigation to determine the source of the image. Based on the angle of the camera that caught the picture on a digital screen in the courtroom, he said it came from within the well of the court.

“I have my hands full doing my job and I don’t attempt to conduct any investigations beyond the conducting of a trial,” Newman said. “But to the extent that law enforcement decides to review that, that’s the responsibility of law enforcement.”

An autopsy photo admitted as evidence in court during the Murdaugh trial was recorded when the prosecution lifted the sheet shown here that was blocking the monitor. (Pool)

The court sealed graphic photos in the case from the start of the trial out of respect for the victims. The photo in question was shown as evidence on Tuesday during the reply testimony of Dr. Ellen Riemer, the MUSC pathologist who conducted the autopsies on Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Newman warned against sharing the picture and brought up the lawsuit filed by the family of Kobe Bryant against Los Angeles County. Bryant’s widow was awarded $28.5 million in a settlement after accusing first responders of sharing grisly photos of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

“Liability can be substantial,” Newman said. “And it’s a risk for the most part that’s not worth taking.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.