Man accused of holding woman hostage, stabbing arrested in Oconee Co.

Matthew Shane Durham
Matthew Shane Durham(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Seneca remains in jail on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Edens Lane in response to a disturbance call Thursday morning. Upon arrival, deputies found 31-year-old Matthew Shane Durham and a female victim whose legs were bleeding in result to the assault that just happened.

Deputies said they learned the victim’s freedom of movement was restricted and she was told she was not allowed to leave the bathroom of the home from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Durham was placed under arrested and taken to jail.

Arrest warrants said Durham held the victim prisoner, unlawfully seizing and confining her, as well as choking her, punching her with his fist and stabbing her twice in the left thigh with a folding pocket knife.

